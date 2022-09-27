Roll API token
If your token is lost or believed to be compromised, you can either create a new token or roll your token to generate a new secret. Rolling your API token into a new one will invalidate the previous token, but the access and permissions will be the same as the previous API token.
To roll your API token:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and go to My Profile > API Tokens.
- Next to the API token you want to roll, select the three dot icon > Roll.
- Select Confirm to generate a new API token.