Roll API token

If your token is lost or believed to be compromised, you can either create a new token or roll your token to generate a new secret. Rolling your API token into a new one will invalidate the previous token, but the access and permissions will be the same as the previous API token.

To roll your API token:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and go to My Profile > API Tokens.
  2. Next to the API token you want to roll, select the three dot iconRoll.
  3. Select Confirm to generate a new API token.