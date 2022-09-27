Restrict token use

API tokens can be restricted at runtime in two ways:

​​ Client IP address range filtering

Client IP address restrictions control which IP address API requests with this token can and cannot be made from. By default, if no filtering is applied, all IP addresses can use the token. Once an Is in rule is applied, the token can only be used from the defined IP addresses. Define ranges with CIDR notation External link icon Open external link . To allow an IP range with exceptions, define Is not in to exempt specific IPs or smaller ranges.

​​ Time to live (TTL) constraints