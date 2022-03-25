Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Change log for beacon.min.js

Cloudflare occasionally updates the beacon.min.js file to improve Web Analytics functionality. The table below includes a log of what changed in the beacon.min.js file and when.

Date of changeDescription
2021-12-14Improved site filtering.
2021-11-16When using the automatic installation feature of the JavaScript Beacon (available only to customers proxied through Cloudflare - also known as orange-clouded customers), Subresource Integrity (SRI) is now enabled by default. SRI is a security feature that enables browsers to verify that resources they fetch are delivered without unexpected manipulation.
2021-09-01Improved to report debugging information for Core Web Vitals.
2021-05-28startsWith function replaced with indexOf function, which prevents rendering if multiple beacon scripts are loaded.
2021-05-12Reporting endpoint changed from /cdn-cgi/beacon/performance to /cdn-cgi/rum (for Browser Insights only).