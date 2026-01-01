Grok TTSText-to-Speech • xAI
xAI's Grok text-to-speech model. Generates high-fidelity spoken audio in 5 expressive voices (eve, ara, rex, sal, leo) with 20+ supported languages. Supports inline speech tags for laughter, whispers, and pauses.
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Usage
Examples
Different Voice — Use the warm, conversational `ara` voice
High-Fidelity MP3 — 44.1 kHz / 192 kbps MP3 for production use
Telephony (mulaw) — G.711 μ-law at 8 kHz for SIP / PSTN integration
Expressive Delivery — Inline speech tags for laughter, pauses, and whispers
Text Normalization — Convert written numbers and abbreviations to spoken form
Parameters
stringrequiredBCP-47 language code (e.g. "en", "zh", "pt-BR") or "auto" for automatic language detection. Required — xAI returns 400 if omitted. Supported codes: auto, en, ar-EG, ar-SA, ar-AE, bn, zh, fr, de, hi, id, it, ja, ko, pt-BR, pt-PT, ru, es-MX, es-ES, tr, vi.
one of
objectOutput audio format. Defaults to MP3 at 24 kHz / 128 kbps when omitted.
stringrequiredmaxLength: 15000minLength: 1Text to convert to speech. Maximum 15,000 characters. Supports inline speech tags: [pause], [laugh], <whisper>…</whisper>, etc.
booleanWhen true, normalizes written-form text into spoken-form before synthesis (e.g. "Dr." → "Doctor", "100" → "one hundred"). Defaults to false.
stringminLength: 1Voice for synthesis. Defaults to "eve". Built-in voices: eve (energetic), ara (warm), rex (confident), sal (balanced), leo (authoritative). Custom voice IDs from /v1/tts/voices are also accepted. Case-insensitive — "Eve", "EVE", and "eve" are equivalent.
stringPresigned R2 URL for the generated audio file. MIME type reflects the requested codec (audio/mpeg for mp3, audio/wav for wav, etc.).