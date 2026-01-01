Grok STTAutomatic Speech Recognition • xAI
xAI's Grok speech-to-text model. Transcribes audio files into text across 25 languages with word-level timestamps, multichannel transcription, speaker diarization, and key-term biasing.
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Usage
Examples
With Language and Formatting — Enable Inverse Text Normalization so spoken numbers become digits
Speaker Diarization with Key Terms — Identify speakers and bias transcription toward proper nouns
Filler Words Preserved — Keep filler words (uh, um, er) in the transcript instead of removing them
Data URI Upload — Pass the audio file directly as a base64 data URI (mutually exclusive with `url`)
Parameters
audio_format
stringenum: pcm, mulaw, alawFormat hint for raw/headerless audio. Required for pcm, mulaw, alaw. Omit for container formats (mp3, wav, etc.) — xAI auto-detects them.
channels
integermaximum: 8minimum: 2Number of audio channels (2–8). Required only for multichannel raw audio; auto-detected for container formats.
diarize
booleanWhen true, enables speaker diarization. Each word in the response includes a `speaker` integer identifying the detected speaker.
file
stringAudio file as a data URI (data:audio/...;base64,...) or an HTTPS URL the gateway fetches and uploads. Supported container formats: flac, mp3, mp4, m4a, mkv, ogg, opus, wav, aac. Raw formats (pcm, mulaw, alaw) also accepted — supply audio_format and sample_rate. Gateway-side size limit: 25 MB. Mutually exclusive with `url`.
filler_words
booleanWhen true, filler words (uh, um, er) are included in the transcript. Defaults to false — filler words are removed.
format
booleanWhen true, enables Inverse Text Normalization — spoken numbers and currencies are converted to written form (e.g. "one hundred dollars" → "$100"). Requires language to be set.
▶keyterm[]
arraymaxItems: 100Key terms to bias transcription toward (e.g. product names, proper nouns). Each term up to 50 characters, max 100 terms. Sent as repeated form fields: keyterm=Term+One&keyterm=Term+Two.
language
stringLanguage code (e.g. "en", "fr", "de"). Used with format=true to enable Inverse Text Normalization. xAI transcribes in any language regardless — supplying this enables number/currency formatting in the transcript.
multichannel
booleanWhen true, each audio channel is transcribed independently. Results are returned in the `channels` array. Requires channels ≥ 2.
sample_rate
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: -9007199254740991Sample rate in Hz. Required when audio_format is set.
url
stringformat: uriHTTPS URL of an audio file for xAI to fetch server-side. Mutually exclusive with `file`. No gateway-side size limit applies.
▶channels[]
arrayPer-channel transcripts when multichannel=true.
duration
numberAudio duration in seconds (2 d.p.).
language
stringDetected language name (e.g. "English", "French").
text
stringFull transcript text.
▶words[]
arrayWord-level segments. Each entry has text, start, end (seconds). Includes speaker integer when diarize=true.