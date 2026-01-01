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Grok STT

Automatic Speech RecognitionxAI

xAI's Grok speech-to-text model. Transcribes audio files into text across 25 languages with word-level timestamps, multichannel transcription, speaker diarization, and key-term biasing.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-stt',
  { url: 'https://storage.googleapis.com/cloud-samples-data/speech/brooklyn_bridge.mp3' },
)
console.log(response)
 
How old is the Brooklyn Bridge?

Examples

With Language and Formatting — Enable Inverse Text Normalization so spoken numbers become digits
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-stt',
  {
    url: 'https://storage.googleapis.com/cloud-samples-data/speech/brooklyn_bridge.mp3',
    language: 'en',
    format: true,
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
How old is the Brooklyn Bridge?
Speaker Diarization with Key Terms — Identify speakers and bias transcription toward proper nouns
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-stt',
  {
    url: 'https://storage.googleapis.com/cloud-samples-data/speech/brooklyn_bridge.mp3',
    language: 'en',
    diarize: true,
    keyterm: ['Brooklyn', 'Manhattan'],
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
How old is the Brooklyn Bridge?
Filler Words Preserved — Keep filler words (uh, um, er) in the transcript instead of removing them
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-stt',
  {
    url: 'https://storage.googleapis.com/cloud-samples-data/speech/brooklyn_bridge.mp3',
    language: 'en',
    filler_words: true,
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
How old is the Brooklyn Bridge?
Data URI Upload — Pass the audio file directly as a base64 data URI (mutually exclusive with `url`)
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-stt',
  { file: 'data:audio/wav;base64,<...>' },
)
console.log(response)
 
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "text": "",
    "language": "",
    "duration": 1
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}

Parameters

audio_format
stringenum: pcm, mulaw, alawFormat hint for raw/headerless audio. Required for pcm, mulaw, alaw. Omit for container formats (mp3, wav, etc.) — xAI auto-detects them.
channels
integermaximum: 8minimum: 2Number of audio channels (2–8). Required only for multichannel raw audio; auto-detected for container formats.
diarize
booleanWhen true, enables speaker diarization. Each word in the response includes a `speaker` integer identifying the detected speaker.
file
stringAudio file as a data URI (data:audio/...;base64,...) or an HTTPS URL the gateway fetches and uploads. Supported container formats: flac, mp3, mp4, m4a, mkv, ogg, opus, wav, aac. Raw formats (pcm, mulaw, alaw) also accepted — supply audio_format and sample_rate. Gateway-side size limit: 25 MB. Mutually exclusive with `url`.
filler_words
booleanWhen true, filler words (uh, um, er) are included in the transcript. Defaults to false — filler words are removed.
format
booleanWhen true, enables Inverse Text Normalization — spoken numbers and currencies are converted to written form (e.g. "one hundred dollars" → "$100"). Requires language to be set.
language
stringLanguage code (e.g. "en", "fr", "de"). Used with format=true to enable Inverse Text Normalization. xAI transcribes in any language regardless — supplying this enables number/currency formatting in the transcript.
multichannel
booleanWhen true, each audio channel is transcribed independently. Results are returned in the `channels` array. Requires channels ≥ 2.
sample_rate
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: -9007199254740991Sample rate in Hz. Required when audio_format is set.
url
stringformat: uriHTTPS URL of an audio file for xAI to fetch server-side. Mutually exclusive with `file`. No gateway-side size limit applies.

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output