Grok Imagine Video 1.5 PreviewImage-to-Video • xAI
xAI's next-generation video generation model. Generates, edits, and extends videos from text and image inputs. Supports multiple aspect ratios and resolutions with improved quality over the previous generation.
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Usage
Parameters
stringenum: generate, edit, extend
stringenum: 1:1, 16:9, 9:16, 4:3, 3:4, 3:2, 2:3
integermaximum: 15minimum: 1
object
object
string
arraymaxItems: 10
stringenum: 480p, 720p
stringenum: 848x480, 1696x960, 1280x720, 1920x1080
string
object
string