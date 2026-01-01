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GPT-5.6 Luna

Text GenerationOpenAI

GPT-5.6 Luna is an OpenAI GPT-5.6 model optimized for cost-sensitive workloads, using the Responses API for efficient text generation.

Model Info
Context Window1,050,000 tokens
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
Request formatsResponses
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-5.6-luna',
  {
    input: 'Summarize the benefits of API rate limiting in three bullets.',
    max_output_tokens: 256,
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
- **Protects system stability:** Prevents overload, reduces outages, and ensures predictable performance during traffic spikes.
- **Ensures fair access:** Stops individual users or applications from consuming disproportionate resources.
- **Improves security and cost control:** Helps mitigate abuse, brute-force attacks, and unexpected infrastructure usage.

Examples

Pull Request Description — Using instructions for a cost-sensitive drafting task
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-5.6-luna',
  {
    input:
      'Write a brief pull request description for a bug fix that prevents duplicate webhook deliveries.',
    instructions: 'Keep it under 100 words.',
    max_output_tokens: 256,
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
## Summary
Prevents duplicate webhook deliveries by ensuring each event is processed only once, even when retries or concurrent requests occur.

## Changes
- Added idempotency checks for webhook events.
- Prevented duplicate delivery attempts.
- Added regression tests covering retries and concurrent processing.

## Testing
All existing and new tests pass.

Parameters

instructions
string
temperature
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2
max_output_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
top_p
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
stream
boolean
tool_choice

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output