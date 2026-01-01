GPT-5.6 LunaText Generation • OpenAI
GPT-5.6 Luna is an OpenAI GPT-5.6 model optimized for cost-sensitive workloads, using the Responses API for efficient text generation.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|1,050,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
|Request formats
|Responses
|Pricing
|View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
Usage
- **Protects system stability:** Prevents overload, reduces outages, and ensures predictable performance during traffic spikes. - **Ensures fair access:** Stops individual users or applications from consuming disproportionate resources. - **Improves security and cost control:** Helps mitigate abuse, brute-force attacks, and unexpected infrastructure usage.
Examples
Pull Request Description — Using instructions for a cost-sensitive drafting task
## Summary Prevents duplicate webhook deliveries by ensuring each event is processed only once, even when retries or concurrent requests occur. ## Changes - Added idempotency checks for webhook events. - Prevented duplicate delivery attempts. - Added regression tests covering retries and concurrent processing. ## Testing All existing and new tests pass.
Parameters
▶input
one ofrequired
instructions
string
temperature
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2
max_output_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
top_p
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
stream
boolean
▶tools[]
array
tool_choice
▶text{}
object
▶reasoning{}
object
id
string
object
stringconst: response
created_at
number
model
string
▶output[]
array
output_text
string
status
stringenum: in_progress, completed, failed, incomplete
▶usage{}
object