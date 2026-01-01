Krea 2 Medium TurboText-to-Image • krea
The fastest Krea 2 model, built for low-cost iteration on expressive illustrations, style-driven concepts, and rapid visual exploration. Keeps the Krea 2 style system and expressive visual range but uses a distilled sampling schedule so you can move through ideas much faster. Especially useful for expressive illustration, graphic styles, typography experiments, and quick campaign or concept directions.
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Usage
Parameters
stringrequiredenum: 1:1, 4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 2.35:1, 4:5, 2:3, 9:16Aspect ratio of the generated image.
integerdefault: 0maximum: 100minimum: -100K2 Complexity slider (-100 to 100). 0 disables the slider LoRA.
stringdefault: lowenum: raw, low, medium, highPrompt expansion mode. `raw` disables expansion; `low`, `medium`, `high` control strength. Does not affect the K2 Intensity, Complexity, or Movement slider LoRAs.
arraymaxItems: 10Reference images to drive the visual style (up to 10).
integerdefault: 0maximum: 100minimum: -100K2 Intensity slider (-100 to 100). 0 disables the slider LoRA.
arraymaxItems: 1Moodboard references (currently limited to one).
integerdefault: 0maximum: 100minimum: -100K2 Movement slider (-100 to 100). 0 disables the slider LoRA.
stringrequiredText prompt describing the image to generate.
stringrequiredenum: 1KResolution scale.
number | nullRandom seed for reproducible generations. Pass null or omit for a random seed.
arrayStyles (typically LoRAs) to apply to the generation.
stringformat: uriPresigned URL for the generated image.