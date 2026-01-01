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Krea 2 Medium Turbo

Text-to-Imagekrea

The fastest Krea 2 model, built for low-cost iteration on expressive illustrations, style-driven concepts, and rapid visual exploration. Keeps the Krea 2 style system and expressive visual range but uses a distilled sampling schedule so you can move through ideas much faster. Especially useful for expressive illustration, graphic styles, typography experiments, and quick campaign or concept directions.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'krea/krea-2-medium-turbo',
  {
    prompt: 'Ice citadel, frost mages and snow beasts, in a cool, fantasy anime style.',
    aspect_ratio: '1:1',
    resolution: '1K',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Default

Parameters

aspect_ratio
stringrequiredenum: 1:1, 4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 2.35:1, 4:5, 2:3, 9:16Aspect ratio of the generated image.
complexity
integerdefault: 0maximum: 100minimum: -100K2 Complexity slider (-100 to 100). 0 disables the slider LoRA.
creativity
stringdefault: lowenum: raw, low, medium, highPrompt expansion mode. `raw` disables expansion; `low`, `medium`, `high` control strength. Does not affect the K2 Intensity, Complexity, or Movement slider LoRAs.
intensity
integerdefault: 0maximum: 100minimum: -100K2 Intensity slider (-100 to 100). 0 disables the slider LoRA.
movement
integerdefault: 0maximum: 100minimum: -100K2 Movement slider (-100 to 100). 0 disables the slider LoRA.
prompt
stringrequiredText prompt describing the image to generate.
resolution
stringrequiredenum: 1KResolution scale.
seed
number | nullRandom seed for reproducible generations. Pass null or omit for a random seed.

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output