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Nano Banana 2 Lite

Text-to-Image • Google

View as Markdown Agent setup
  • Third-party
  • Zero data retention

Google's fastest Gemini image generation model for rapid image creation and iteration.

Model Info
Context Window 65,536 tokens
Terms and License link
More information link
Zero data retentionYes
Pricing View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/nano-banana-2-lite',
  {
    prompt:
      'A playful concept sketch of a compact solar-powered delivery robot rolling through a leafy neighborhood, bright morning light, clean product design',
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "google/nano-banana-2-lite",
  "input": {
    "prompt": "A playful concept sketch of a compact solar-powered delivery robot rolling through a leafy neighborhood, bright morning light, clean product design",
    "aspect_ratio": "16:9"
  }
}'
Concept Sketch 
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "image": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/google/nano-banana-2-lite/concept-sketch.jpg"
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}

Examples

Product Render — Create a square PNG product image 
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/nano-banana-2-lite',
  {
    prompt:
      'A studio product render of translucent wireless earbuds in a frosted glass charging case, soft gradient background, premium advertising style',
    aspect_ratio: '1:1',
    output_format: 'png',
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "google/nano-banana-2-lite",
  "input": {
    "prompt": "A studio product render of translucent wireless earbuds in a frosted glass charging case, soft gradient background, premium advertising style",
    "aspect_ratio": "1:1",
    "output_format": "png"
  }
}'
Product Render 
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "image": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/google/nano-banana-2-lite/product-render.png"
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
aspect_ratio
stringenum: match_input_image, 1:1, 2:3, 3:2, 3:4, 4:3, 4:5, 5:4, 9:16, 16:9, 21:9
output_format
stringenum: jpg, png
resolution
stringenum: 1K, 2K, 4K
image
stringformat: uri

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output

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