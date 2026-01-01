google/nano-banana-2-lite Third-party Zero data retention Google's fastest Gemini image generation model for rapid image creation and iteration. Model Info Context Window ↗65,536 tokensTerms and License link ↗More information link ↗Zero data retentionYesPricing View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ Usage const response = await env.AI.run( 'google/nano-banana-2-lite', { prompt: 'A playful concept sketch of a compact solar-powered delivery robot rolling through a leafy neighborhood, bright morning light, clean product design', aspect_ratio: '16:9', }, ) console.log(response) curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "google/nano-banana-2-lite", "input": { "prompt": "A playful concept sketch of a compact solar-powered delivery robot rolling through a leafy neighborhood, bright morning light, clean product design", "aspect_ratio": "16:9" } }' { "state": "Completed", "result": { "image": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/google/nano-banana-2-lite/concept-sketch.jpg" }, "gatewayMetadata": { "keySource": "Unified" } } Examples Product Render — Create a square PNG product image const response = await env.AI.run( 'google/nano-banana-2-lite', { prompt: 'A studio product render of translucent wireless earbuds in a frosted glass charging case, soft gradient background, premium advertising style', aspect_ratio: '1:1', output_format: 'png', }, ) console.log(response) curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "google/nano-banana-2-lite", "input": { "prompt": "A studio product render of translucent wireless earbuds in a frosted glass charging case, soft gradient background, premium advertising style", "aspect_ratio": "1:1", "output_format": "png" } }' { "state": "Completed", "result": { "image": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/google/nano-banana-2-lite/product-render.png" }, "gatewayMetadata": { "keySource": "Unified" } } Parameters promptstringrequired▶image_input[]arraymaxItems: 3aspect_ratiostringenum: match_input_image, 1:1, 2:3, 3:2, 3:4, 4:3, 4:5, 5:4, 9:16, 16:9, 21:9output_formatstringenum: jpg, pngresolutionstringenum: 1K, 2K, 4K imagestringformat: uri API Schemas (Raw) Input Output