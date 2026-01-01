const response = await env. AI . run (

'elevenlabs/eleven-v3' ,

{

text: 'Welcome to Cloudflare AI Gateway. This is ElevenLabs speech synthesis with a natural, expressive delivery.' ,

voice_id: 'JBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzb' ,

output_format: 'mp3_44100_128' ,

},

)