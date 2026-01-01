- Third-party
ElevenLabs' multilingual text-to-speech model for generating natural speech across many languages with ElevenLabs voices.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
|Pricing
|View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
Usage
Parameters
text
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 10000The text to convert into speech.
voice_id
stringrequiredminLength: 1The ElevenLabs voice ID to use for generation.
output_format
stringenum: mp3_22050_32, mp3_24000_48, mp3_44100_128, mp3_44100_192, mp3_44100_32, mp3_44100_64, mp3_44100_96, opus_48000_128, opus_48000_192, opus_48000_32, opus_48000_64, opus_48000_96
language_code
stringISO 639-1 language code to enforce.
▶voice_settings{}
object
seed
integerminimum: 0maximum: 4294967295
previous_text
string
next_text
string
apply_text_normalization
stringenum: auto, on, off
audio
stringBase64-encoded data URI for the generated audio file.