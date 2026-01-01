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Eleven Multilingual v2

Text-to-Speech • ElevenLabs

View as MarkdownAgent setup
  • Third-party

ElevenLabs' multilingual text-to-speech model for generating natural speech across many languages with ElevenLabs voices.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

const response = await env.AI.run(
  'elevenlabs/eleven-multilingual-v2',
  {
    text: 'Bonjour et bienvenue dans Cloudflare AI Gateway. Suivez vos requetes, vos couts et les performances de vos modeles depuis une seule interface.',
    voice_id: 'JBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzb',
    language_code: 'fr',
    output_format: 'mp3_44100_128',
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "elevenlabs/eleven-multilingual-v2",
  "input": {
    "text": "Bonjour et bienvenue dans Cloudflare AI Gateway. Suivez vos requetes, vos couts et les performances de vos modeles depuis une seule interface.",
    "voice_id": "JBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzb",
    "language_code": "fr",
    "output_format": "mp3_44100_128"
  }
}'
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "audio": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/elevenlabs/eleven-multilingual-v2/french-ai-gateway-speech.mp3"
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}

Parameters

text
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 10000The text to convert into speech.
voice_id
stringrequiredminLength: 1The ElevenLabs voice ID to use for generation.
output_format
stringenum: mp3_22050_32, mp3_24000_48, mp3_44100_128, mp3_44100_192, mp3_44100_32, mp3_44100_64, mp3_44100_96, opus_48000_128, opus_48000_192, opus_48000_32, opus_48000_64, opus_48000_96
language_code
stringISO 639-1 language code to enforce.
seed
integerminimum: 0maximum: 4294967295
previous_text
string
next_text
string
apply_text_normalization
stringenum: auto, on, off
audio
stringBase64-encoded data URI for the generated audio file.

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output

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