bytedance/seedance-2.5Third-partyByteDance's audio-video generation model for creating 30-second videos with reference control and editing capabilities. It supports extended storytelling, audio and visual editing, white-model control, and green-screen editing.Model InfoMore informationlink ↗PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗Usage const response = await env.AI.run( 'bytedance/seedance-2.5', { prompt: 'A rain-soaked city street at night. A cyclist passes glowing storefronts as distant traffic and rainfall create a quiet urban soundtrack.', }, ) console.log(response)curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "bytedance/seedance-2.5", "input": { "prompt": "A rain-soaked city street at night. A cyclist passes glowing storefronts as distant traffic and rainfall create a quiet urban soundtrack." } }'