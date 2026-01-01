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Seedance 2.5

Text-to-Video • ByteDance

View as MarkdownAgent setup
  • Third-party

ByteDance's audio-video generation model for creating 30-second videos with reference control and editing capabilities. It supports extended storytelling, audio and visual editing, white-model control, and green-screen editing.

Model Info
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

const response = await env.AI.run(
  'bytedance/seedance-2.5',
  {
    prompt:
      'A rain-soaked city street at night. A cyclist passes glowing storefronts as distant traffic and rainfall create a quiet urban soundtrack.',
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "bytedance/seedance-2.5",
  "input": {
    "prompt": "A rain-soaked city street at night. A cyclist passes glowing storefronts as distant traffic and rainfall create a quiet urban soundtrack."
  }
}'

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