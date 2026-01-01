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Seedance 2.0 Mini

Text-to-Video • ByteDance

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  • Third-party

ByteDance's compact, cost-efficient video generation model from the Seedance 2.0 family. Supports text-to-video, image-to-video, reference video, and reference audio for background music. Ideal for high-volume workloads where speed and cost matter.

Model Info
More information link
Pricing View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

const response = await env.AI.run(
  'bytedance/seedance-2.0-mini',
  {
    prompt:
      'A cat sitting on a windowsill watching raindrops fall on the glass, cozy interior lighting',
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    duration: 5,
    resolution: '720p',
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "bytedance/seedance-2.0-mini",
  "input": {
    "prompt": "A cat sitting on a windowsill watching raindrops fall on the glass, cozy interior lighting",
    "aspect_ratio": "16:9",
    "duration": 5,
    "resolution": "720p"
  }
}'
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "video": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/bytedance/seedance-2.0-mini/simple-video.mp4"
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}

Examples

Image to Video — Generate video from a reference image 
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'bytedance/seedance-2.0-mini',
  {
    image: 'https://ark-doc.tos-ap-southeast-1.bytepluses.com/doc_image/r2v_tea_pic1.jpg',
    prompt: 'The scene slowly comes to life with gentle movement',
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    duration: 5,
    resolution: '720p',
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "bytedance/seedance-2.0-mini",
  "input": {
    "image": "https://ark-doc.tos-ap-southeast-1.bytepluses.com/doc_image/r2v_tea_pic1.jpg",
    "prompt": "The scene slowly comes to life with gentle movement",
    "aspect_ratio": "16:9",
    "duration": 5,
    "resolution": "720p"
  }
}'
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "video": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/bytedance/seedance-2.0-mini/image-to-video.mp4"
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}
Portrait Video with Audio — Vertical video for social media 
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'bytedance/seedance-2.0-mini',
  {
    prompt: 'A steaming coffee cup on a marble table, morning light streaming through a window',
    aspect_ratio: '9:16',
    duration: 5,
    resolution: '720p',
    generate_audio: true,
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "bytedance/seedance-2.0-mini",
  "input": {
    "prompt": "A steaming coffee cup on a marble table, morning light streaming through a window",
    "aspect_ratio": "9:16",
    "duration": 5,
    "resolution": "720p",
    "generate_audio": true
  }
}'
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "video": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/bytedance/seedance-2.0-mini/portrait-video-with-audio.mp4"
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2000Text prompt describing the video to generate
image
stringReference image (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for image-to-video
reference_video
stringReference video (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for style/motion guidance
last_frame_image
stringReference image (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for last-frame guidance. Only works if an image start frame is also given.
duration
integerrequireddefault: 5minimum: 4maximum: 12Video duration in seconds
resolution
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 480p, 720pVideo resolution
aspect_ratio
stringrequireddefault: 16:9enum: 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 3:4, 9:16, 21:9, 9:21Video aspect ratio. Ignored if an image is used.
fps
numberdefault: 24const: 24Frame rate (frames per second)
camera_fixed
booleandefault: falseWhether to fix camera position
generate_audio
booleanWhether to generate audio with the video
watermark
booleandefault: falseWhether to add a watermark to the output video
seed
integerminimum: -9007199254740991maximum: 9007199254740991Random seed for reproducible generation
reference_audio
stringReference audio (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data:audio/... URI) to use as background music. Must be accompanied by a reference image or video.
video
stringformat: uriURL to the generated video

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output

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