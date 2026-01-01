- Third-party
ByteDance's compact, cost-efficient video generation model from the Seedance 2.0 family. Supports text-to-video, image-to-video, reference video, and reference audio for background music. Ideal for high-volume workloads where speed and cost matter.
|Model Info
|More information
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|Pricing
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Usage
Examples
Image to Video — Generate video from a reference image
Portrait Video with Audio — Vertical video for social media
Parameters
prompt
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2000Text prompt describing the video to generate
image
stringReference image (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for image-to-video
reference_video
stringReference video (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for style/motion guidance
last_frame_image
stringReference image (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for last-frame guidance. Only works if an image start frame is also given.
▶reference_images[]
arraymaxItems: 4Reference images (1-4, HTTP(S) URLs or base64 data URIs) to guide video generation for characters, avatars, clothing, or environments. Cannot be used with first/last frame images.
duration
integerrequireddefault: 5minimum: 4maximum: 12Video duration in seconds
resolution
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 480p, 720pVideo resolution
aspect_ratio
stringrequireddefault: 16:9enum: 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 3:4, 9:16, 21:9, 9:21Video aspect ratio. Ignored if an image is used.
fps
numberdefault: 24const: 24Frame rate (frames per second)
camera_fixed
booleandefault: falseWhether to fix camera position
generate_audio
booleanWhether to generate audio with the video
watermark
booleandefault: falseWhether to add a watermark to the output video
seed
integerminimum: -9007199254740991maximum: 9007199254740991Random seed for reproducible generation
reference_audio
stringReference audio (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data:audio/... URI) to use as background music. Must be accompanied by a reference image or video.
video
stringformat: uriURL to the generated video