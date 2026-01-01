black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale

Third-party

FLUX Video Upscale increases video resolution with a precise mode for source-faithful results and a creative mode for stronger detail enhancement. It accepts clips up to 20 seconds and preserves audio.

Usage

const response = await env. AI . run ( 'black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale' , { input_video: 'https://replicate.delivery/pbxt/PetLEVcclEkT5H9A3tYETZyAMT5GE2Sa4m6sQqPDpj8vgHga/animatediff.B572L3lv.mp4' , upscale_factor: 2 , creativity: 0 , }, ) console. log (response) curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale", "input": { "input_video": "https://replicate.delivery/pbxt/PetLEVcclEkT5H9A3tYETZyAMT5GE2Sa4m6sQqPDpj8vgHga/animatediff.B572L3lv.mp4", "upscale_factor": 2, "creativity": 0 } }' { "state" : "Completed" , "result" : { "video" : "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale/precise-video-upscale.mp4" }, "gatewayMetadata" : { "keySource" : "Unified" } }

Examples

Creative Video Upscale — Enhance fine detail in a source clip using creative mode. const response = await env. AI . run ( 'black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale' , { input_video: 'https://replicate.delivery/xezq/q1XccP3m8V4HMBNDY3LBkaiKjPdJ6e7t74ICqq2wbfWHJNFXA/tmpq8inl7pd.mp4' , upscale_factor: 2 , creativity: 1 , prompt: 'A cinematic travel video with detailed natural scenery and crisp texture' , }, ) console. log (response) curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale", "input": { "input_video": "https://replicate.delivery/xezq/q1XccP3m8V4HMBNDY3LBkaiKjPdJ6e7t74ICqq2wbfWHJNFXA/tmpq8inl7pd.mp4", "upscale_factor": 2, "creativity": 1, "prompt": "A cinematic travel video with detailed natural scenery and crisp texture" } }' { "state" : "Completed" , "result" : { "video" : "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale/creative-video-upscale.mp4" }, "gatewayMetadata" : { "keySource" : "Unified" } }

Parameters

input_video string required HTTP(S) URL or base64-encoded MP4 video, up to 20 seconds and 50MB. upscale_factor number minimum : 1.5 maximum : 3 Output scale relative to the source resolution, from 1.5x to 3x. ▶ creativity one of prompt string Optional description of the clip to guide creative detail enhancement. safety_tolerance integer minimum : 0 maximum : 4 Moderation strictness, from 0 (strictest) to 4. video string format : uri Signed URL to the upscaled MP4. Download promptly before it expires.

API Schemas (Raw)