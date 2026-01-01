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FLUX Video Upscale

video-to-video • Black Forest Labs

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  • Third-party

FLUX Video Upscale increases video resolution with a precise mode for source-faithful results and a creative mode for stronger detail enhancement. It accepts clips up to 20 seconds and preserves audio.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

const response = await env.AI.run(
  'black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale',
  {
    input_video: 'https://replicate.delivery/pbxt/PetLEVcclEkT5H9A3tYETZyAMT5GE2Sa4m6sQqPDpj8vgHga/animatediff.B572L3lv.mp4',
    upscale_factor: 2,
    creativity: 0,
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale",
  "input": {
    "input_video": "https://replicate.delivery/pbxt/PetLEVcclEkT5H9A3tYETZyAMT5GE2Sa4m6sQqPDpj8vgHga/animatediff.B572L3lv.mp4",
    "upscale_factor": 2,
    "creativity": 0
  }
}'
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "video": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale/precise-video-upscale.mp4"
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}

Examples

Creative Video Upscale — Enhance fine detail in a source clip using creative mode.
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale',
  {
    input_video: 'https://replicate.delivery/xezq/q1XccP3m8V4HMBNDY3LBkaiKjPdJ6e7t74ICqq2wbfWHJNFXA/tmpq8inl7pd.mp4',
    upscale_factor: 2,
    creativity: 1,
    prompt: 'A cinematic travel video with detailed natural scenery and crisp texture',
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale",
  "input": {
    "input_video": "https://replicate.delivery/xezq/q1XccP3m8V4HMBNDY3LBkaiKjPdJ6e7t74ICqq2wbfWHJNFXA/tmpq8inl7pd.mp4",
    "upscale_factor": 2,
    "creativity": 1,
    "prompt": "A cinematic travel video with detailed natural scenery and crisp texture"
  }
}'
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "video": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale/creative-video-upscale.mp4"
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}

Parameters

input_video
stringrequiredHTTP(S) URL or base64-encoded MP4 video, up to 20 seconds and 50MB.
upscale_factor
numberminimum: 1.5maximum: 3Output scale relative to the source resolution, from 1.5x to 3x.
prompt
stringOptional description of the clip to guide creative detail enhancement.
safety_tolerance
integerminimum: 0maximum: 4Moderation strictness, from 0 (strictest) to 4.
video
stringformat: uriSigned URL to the upscaled MP4. Download promptly before it expires.

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output

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