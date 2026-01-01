black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale
FLUX Video Upscale increases video resolution with a precise mode for source-faithful results and a creative mode for stronger detail enhancement. It accepts clips up to 20 seconds and preserves audio.
const response = await env. AI . run (
'black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale' ,
{
input_video: 'https://replicate.delivery/pbxt/PetLEVcclEkT5H9A3tYETZyAMT5GE2Sa4m6sQqPDpj8vgHga/animatediff.B572L3lv.mp4' ,
upscale_factor: 2 ,
creativity: 0 ,
},
) console. log (response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{
"model": "black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale",
"input": {
"input_video": "https://replicate.delivery/pbxt/PetLEVcclEkT5H9A3tYETZyAMT5GE2Sa4m6sQqPDpj8vgHga/animatediff.B572L3lv.mp4",
"upscale_factor": 2,
"creativity": 0
} }'
{
"state" : "Completed" ,
"result" : {
"video" : "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale/precise-video-upscale.mp4"
},
"gatewayMetadata" : {
"keySource" : "Unified"
} }
Creative Video Upscale — Enhance fine detail in a source clip using creative mode.
const response = await env. AI . run (
'black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale' ,
{
input_video: 'https://replicate.delivery/xezq/q1XccP3m8V4HMBNDY3LBkaiKjPdJ6e7t74ICqq2wbfWHJNFXA/tmpq8inl7pd.mp4' ,
upscale_factor: 2 ,
creativity: 1 ,
prompt: 'A cinematic travel video with detailed natural scenery and crisp texture' ,
},
) console. log (response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{
"model": "black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale",
"input": {
"input_video": "https://replicate.delivery/xezq/q1XccP3m8V4HMBNDY3LBkaiKjPdJ6e7t74ICqq2wbfWHJNFXA/tmpq8inl7pd.mp4",
"upscale_factor": 2,
"creativity": 1,
"prompt": "A cinematic travel video with detailed natural scenery and crisp texture"
} }'
{
"state" : "Completed" ,
"result" : {
"video" : "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-video-upscale/creative-video-upscale.mp4"
},
"gatewayMetadata" : {
"keySource" : "Unified"
} }