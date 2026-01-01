black-forest-labs/flux-3-video

Third-party

FLUX 3 Video is Black Forest Labs' video generation model. It generates video from a text prompt (t2v), animates one or more reference images (i2v), or continues an existing clip (v2v), with synchronized audio, up to fhd resolution, and 5-20 second durations.

Usage

const response = await env. AI . run ( 'black-forest-labs/flux-3-video' , { mode: 't2v' , prompt: 'A cozy ramen shop on a rainy Tokyo night, steam rising from the broth. Rain patter and quiet kitchen sounds.' , resolution: 'hd' , duration: 5 , generate_audio: true , }, ) console. log (response) curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-3-video", "input": { "mode": "t2v", "prompt": "A cozy ramen shop on a rainy Tokyo night, steam rising from the broth. Rain patter and quiet kitchen sounds.", "resolution": "hd", "duration": 5, "generate_audio": true } }' { "state" : "Completed" , "result" : { "video" : "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-3-video/text-to-video.mp4" }, "gatewayMetadata" : { "keySource" : "Unified" } }

Parameters

▶ Option 1 {} object ▶ Option 2 {} object ▶ Option 3 {} object video string format : uri Signed URL to the generated mp4 (24fps, with audio by default). Expires ~2 hours after ready — download promptly. draft_cache string Draft-mode cache bundle URL, only present for draft: true requests.

API Schemas (Raw)