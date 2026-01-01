Skip to content
Black Forest Labs logo

FLUX 3 Video

Text-to-Video • Black Forest Labs

View as MarkdownAgent setup
  • Third-party

FLUX 3 Video is Black Forest Labs' video generation model. It generates video from a text prompt (t2v), animates one or more reference images (i2v), or continues an existing clip (v2v), with synchronized audio, up to fhd resolution, and 5-20 second durations.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

const response = await env.AI.run(
  'black-forest-labs/flux-3-video',
  {
    mode: 't2v',
    prompt:
      'A cozy ramen shop on a rainy Tokyo night, steam rising from the broth. Rain patter and quiet kitchen sounds.',
    resolution: 'hd',
    duration: 5,
    generate_audio: true,
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-3-video",
  "input": {
    "mode": "t2v",
    "prompt": "A cozy ramen shop on a rainy Tokyo night, steam rising from the broth. Rain patter and quiet kitchen sounds.",
    "resolution": "hd",
    "duration": 5,
    "generate_audio": true
  }
}'
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "video": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-3-video/text-to-video.mp4"
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}

Parameters

video
stringformat: uriSigned URL to the generated mp4 (24fps, with audio by default). Expires ~2 hours after ready — download promptly.
draft_cache
stringDraft-mode cache bundle URL, only present for draft: true requests.

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output

Was this helpful?