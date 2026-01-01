- Third-party
FLUX 3 Video is Black Forest Labs' video generation model. It generates video from a text prompt (t2v), animates one or more reference images (i2v), or continues an existing clip (v2v), with synchronized audio, up to fhd resolution, and 5-20 second durations.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
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|More information
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|Pricing
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▶Option 1{}
object
▶Option 2{}
object
▶Option 3{}
object
video
stringformat: uriSigned URL to the generated mp4 (24fps, with audio by default). Expires ~2 hours after ready — download promptly.
draft_cache
stringDraft-mode cache bundle URL, only present for draft: true requests.