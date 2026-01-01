black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-proThird-partyFLUX.1 Kontext [pro] creates and edits images from text prompts with strong character and style consistency.Model InfoTerms and Licenselink ↗More informationlink ↗PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗Usage const response = await env.AI.run( 'black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-pro', { prompt: 'A small furry elephant pet looks out from a cat house' }, ) console.log(response)curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-pro", "input": { "prompt": "A small furry elephant pet looks out from a cat house" } }'{ "state": "Completed", "result": { "image": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-pro/text-to-image.png" }, "gatewayMetadata": { "keySource": "Unified" } }Examples Wide Cinematic Image — Generate a cinematic landscape using a wide aspect ratio.const response = await env.AI.run( 'black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-pro', { prompt: 'A remote gas station swallowed by crimson fog, green glow from overhead lights staining the asphalt, cinematic wide shot', input_image: 'https://cdn.sanity.io/images/gsvmb6gz/production/3ae6ee032b85373b84934574f3ac3bb2fb792d64-2048x1365.jpg', aspect_ratio: '16:9', output_format: 'jpeg', }, ) console.log(response)curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-pro", "input": { "prompt": "A remote gas station swallowed by crimson fog, green glow from overhead lights staining the asphalt, cinematic wide shot", "input_image": "https://cdn.sanity.io/images/gsvmb6gz/production/3ae6ee032b85373b84934574f3ac3bb2fb792d64-2048x1365.jpg", "aspect_ratio": "16:9", "output_format": "jpeg" } }'{ "state": "Completed", "result": { "image": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-pro/wide-cinematic-image.jpeg" }, "gatewayMetadata": { "keySource": "Unified" } }Parameters promptstringrequiredText prompt for image generation or editing.input_imagestring | nullOptional base64 encoded image or URL to edit.aspect_ratiostring | nullOutput aspect ratio, from 3:7 to 7:3. Defaults to 1:1.seedinteger | nullOptional seed for reproducible generation.prompt_upsamplingbooleanWhether to upsample the prompt. Defaults to false.safety_toleranceintegerminimum: 0maximum: 6Moderation tolerance. 0 is strictest and 6 is most permissive.output_formatstringenum: jpeg, pngOutput image format. Defaults to jpeg.imagestringformat: uriURL to the generated imageAPI Schemas (Raw) InputOutput