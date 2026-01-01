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FLUX.1 Kontext [max]

Text-to-Image • Black Forest Labs

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  • Third-party

FLUX.1 Kontext [max] is Black Forest Labs' highest-quality Kontext model for text-to-image generation and context-aware image editing.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

const response = await env.AI.run(
  'black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max',
  {
    prompt:
      'A lone warrior in bloodstained samurai armor stands before a pagoda engulfed in flames, cinematic dark fantasy realism',
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max",
  "input": {
    "prompt": "A lone warrior in bloodstained samurai armor stands before a pagoda engulfed in flames, cinematic dark fantasy realism"
  }
}'
Maximum Quality Generation
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "image": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max/maximum-quality-generation.png"
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}

Examples

Reproducible Generation — Use a seed and PNG output for reproducible image generation.
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max',
  {
    prompt:
      'A detailed oil painting portrait of a Renaissance nobleman with an intricate lace collar',
    seed: 42,
    output_format: 'png',
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max",
  "input": {
    "prompt": "A detailed oil painting portrait of a Renaissance nobleman with an intricate lace collar",
    "seed": 42,
    "output_format": "png"
  }
}'
Reproducible Generation
{
  "state": "Completed",
  "result": {
    "image": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max/reproducible-generation.png"
  },
  "gatewayMetadata": {
    "keySource": "Unified"
  }
}

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredText prompt for image generation or editing.
input_image
string | nullOptional base64 encoded image or URL to edit.
aspect_ratio
string | nullOutput aspect ratio, from 3:7 to 7:3. Defaults to 1:1.
seed
integer | nullOptional seed for reproducible generation.
prompt_upsampling
booleanWhether to upsample the prompt. Defaults to false.
safety_tolerance
integerminimum: 0maximum: 6Moderation tolerance. 0 is strictest and 6 is most permissive.
output_format
stringenum: jpeg, pngOutput image format. Defaults to jpeg.
image
stringformat: uriURL to the generated image

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output

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