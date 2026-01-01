black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-maxThird-partyFLUX.1 Kontext [max] is Black Forest Labs' highest-quality Kontext model for text-to-image generation and context-aware image editing.Model InfoTerms and Licenselink ↗More informationlink ↗PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗Usage const response = await env.AI.run( 'black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max', { prompt: 'A lone warrior in bloodstained samurai armor stands before a pagoda engulfed in flames, cinematic dark fantasy realism', }, ) console.log(response)curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max", "input": { "prompt": "A lone warrior in bloodstained samurai armor stands before a pagoda engulfed in flames, cinematic dark fantasy realism" } }'{ "state": "Completed", "result": { "image": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max/maximum-quality-generation.png" }, "gatewayMetadata": { "keySource": "Unified" } }Examples Reproducible Generation — Use a seed and PNG output for reproducible image generation.const response = await env.AI.run( 'black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max', { prompt: 'A detailed oil painting portrait of a Renaissance nobleman with an intricate lace collar', seed: 42, output_format: 'png', }, ) console.log(response)curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max", "input": { "prompt": "A detailed oil painting portrait of a Renaissance nobleman with an intricate lace collar", "seed": 42, "output_format": "png" } }'{ "state": "Completed", "result": { "image": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/black-forest-labs/flux-1-kontext-max/reproducible-generation.png" }, "gatewayMetadata": { "keySource": "Unified" } }Parameters promptstringrequiredText prompt for image generation or editing.input_imagestring | nullOptional base64 encoded image or URL to edit.aspect_ratiostring | nullOutput aspect ratio, from 3:7 to 7:3. Defaults to 1:1.seedinteger | nullOptional seed for reproducible generation.prompt_upsamplingbooleanWhether to upsample the prompt. Defaults to false.safety_toleranceintegerminimum: 0maximum: 6Moderation tolerance. 0 is strictest and 6 is most permissive.output_formatstringenum: jpeg, pngOutput image format. Defaults to jpeg.imagestringformat: uriURL to the generated imageAPI Schemas (Raw) InputOutput