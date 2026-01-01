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"text" : "## The Three Laws (plus a \" zeroth \" )



**First Law — Conservation of Energy**



Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only converted from one form to another or transferred between systems.



$$ \\ Delta U = Q - W$$



The change in a system's internal energy equals the heat added to it minus the work it does. Practically: you can't get more energy out of a system than you put in — no perpetual motion machine of the \" first kind. \"



**Second Law — Entropy Increases**



The total entropy of an isolated system never decreases; it increases in any irreversible process and stays constant only in idealized reversible ones.



$$ \\ Delta S_{ \\ text{universe}} \\ geq 0$$



Equivalent statements:

- Heat flows spontaneously from hot to cold, never the reverse (Clausius)

- No heat engine can convert heat entirely into work with no waste heat (Kelvin–Planck)



This law gives time its direction and sets hard limits on engine efficiency (the Carnot limit, $1 - T_c/T_h$).



**Third Law — Absolute Zero**



As a system's temperature approaches absolute zero, its entropy approaches a constant minimum — zero for a perfect crystal.



$$ \\ lim_{T \\ to 0} S = 0$$



A consequence: absolute zero (0 K, −273.15 °C) cannot be reached in a finite number of steps, since each cooling stage removes less and less heat.



**Zeroth Law — Thermal Equilibrium**



Added later but numbered \" zeroth \" because it's logically prior: if A is in thermal equilibrium with B, and B with C, then A is in equilibrium with C. This is what makes temperature a meaningful, measurable quantity — it's why thermometers work.



---



A common informal summary, framed as a game you can't win:



1. You can't win (best case, you break even on energy).

2. You can't break even (entropy always takes a cut).

3. You can't quit the game (you can't reach absolute zero)."

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