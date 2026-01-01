- Third-party
Claude Opus 5 is Anthropic's model for complex agentic coding and enterprise work, delivering intelligence close to Claude Fable 5 at half the price. It uses adaptive thinking to calibrate reasoning per task and supports a one million token context window at standard pricing.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|1,000,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
|Request formats
|Anthropic Messages
|Pricing
|View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
Usage
## The Three Laws (plus a "zeroth") **First Law — Conservation of Energy** Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only converted from one form to another or transferred between systems. $$\Delta U = Q - W$$ The change in a system's internal energy equals the heat added to it minus the work it does. Practically: you can't get more energy out of a system than you put in — no perpetual motion machine of the "first kind." **Second Law — Entropy Increases** The total entropy of an isolated system never decreases; it increases in any irreversible process and stays constant only in idealized reversible ones. $$\Delta S_{\text{universe}} \geq 0$$ Equivalent statements: - Heat flows spontaneously from hot to cold, never the reverse (Clausius) - No heat engine can convert heat entirely into work with no waste heat (Kelvin–Planck) This law gives time its direction and sets hard limits on engine efficiency (the Carnot limit, $1 - T_c/T_h$). **Third Law — Absolute Zero** As a system's temperature approaches absolute zero, its entropy approaches a constant minimum — zero for a perfect crystal. $$\lim_{T \to 0} S = 0$$ A consequence: absolute zero (0 K, −273.15 °C) cannot be reached in a finite number of steps, since each cooling stage removes less and less heat. **Zeroth Law — Thermal Equilibrium** Added later but numbered "zeroth" because it's logically prior: if A is in thermal equilibrium with B, and B with C, then A is in equilibrium with C. This is what makes temperature a meaningful, measurable quantity — it's why thermometers work. --- A common informal summary, framed as a game you can't win: 1. You can't win (best case, you break even on energy). 2. You can't break even (entropy always takes a cut). 3. You can't quit the game (you can't reach absolute zero).
Examples
With System Message — Using a system message to set context
# Reading JSON Files in Python Python's built-in `json` module handles this. The key function is `json.load()`. ## Basic usage ```python import json with open("data.json", "r", encoding="utf-8") as f: data = json.load(f) print(data) ``` That's it. `data` will be a Python object — usually a `dict` or `list`, depending on the JSON's top-level structure. ## `load()` vs `loads()` | Function | Input | Use when | |---|---|---| | `json.load(f)` | file object | reading from a file | | `json.loads(s)` | string | you already have JSON text (e.g., from an API response) | ```python # From a string json_string = '{"name": "Ada", "age": 36}' data = json.loads(json_string) print(data["name"]) # Ada ``` ## Type mapping JSON values convert to Python like this: ``` object -> dict array -> list string -> str number -> int / float true -> True false -> False null -> None ``` ## A more robust version Real files can be missing, malformed, or wrongly encoded. Handle those cases: ```python import json from pathlib import Path def read_json(path): try: with open(path, "r", encoding="utf-8") as f: return json.load(f) except FileNotFoundError: print(f"No such file: {path}") except json.JSONDecodeError as e: print(f"Invalid JSON in {path}: {e}") return None config = read_json("config.json") if config is not None: print(config.get("debug", False)) ``` `pathlib` offers a neat shortcut for small files: ```python from pathlib import Path import json data = json.loads(Path("data.json").read_text(encoding="utf-8")) ``` ## Accessing nested data ```python # data.json: # {"users": [{"name": "Ada", "roles": ["admin", "dev"]}]} first_user = data["users"][0] print(first_user["name"]) # Ada print(first_user["roles"][0]) # admin # Safer, avoids KeyError: print(data.get("users", [{}])[0].get("email", "no email")) ``` ## Writing JSON back out ```python with open("output.json", "w", encoding="utf-8") as f: json.dump(data, f, indent=2, ensure_ascii=False) ``` - `indent=2` — pretty-prints instead of one long line - `ensure_ascii=False` — keeps non-ASCII characters readable (é instead of `\u00e9`) ## Gotcha: JSON Lines files If your file has **one JSON object per line** (`.jsonl` / `.ndjson`), `json.load()` will fail. Parse line by line instead: ```python records = [] with open("data.jsonl", "r", encoding="utf-8") as f: for line in f: line =
Parameters
▶messages[]
arrayrequired
max_tokens
numberrequiredexclusiveMinimum: 0
system
string
stream
boolean
▶metadata{}
object
id
string
type
stringconst: message
role
stringconst: assistant
▶content[]
array
model
string
stop_reason
string | null
▶usage{}
object