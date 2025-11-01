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"The three laws of thermodynamics are:







**First Law (Conservation of Energy):** Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred or converted from one form to another. In a closed system, the change in internal energy equals heat added minus work done by the system.







**Second Law (Entropy):** In any natural process, the total entropy of an isolated system always increases or remains constant; it never decreases. Heat flows spontaneously from hot to cold, not the reverse. This also establishes that no heat engine can be 100% efficient.







**Third Law (Absolute Zero):** As temperature approaches absolute zero (0 Kelvin), the entropy of a perfect crystal approaches zero. It's impossible to reach absolute zero in a finite number of steps.







There's also sometimes a **Zeroth Law** mentioned, which states that if two systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, they are in thermal equilibrium with each other—essentially establishing temperature as a transitive property."

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