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"# The Three Laws of Thermodynamics







## First Law: Conservation of Energy





Energy cannot be created or destroyed—only converted from one form to another. The total energy of an isolated system remains constant.







**In practice:** When you burn fuel, the chemical energy isn't lost; it converts to heat, light, and mechanical energy.







Mathematically: ΔU = Q − W (the change in internal energy equals heat added minus work done by the system)







## Second Law: Entropy Always Increases





The entropy (disorder) of an isolated system always increases over time. Heat flows naturally from hot objects to cold objects, never the reverse, without external work.







**In practice:** This is why perpetual motion machines are impossible, why engines can never be 100% efficient, and why ice melts in a warm room rather than the room freezing.







## Third Law: Absolute Zero is Unattainable





As a system approaches absolute zero (0 Kelvin, or −273.15°C), its entropy approaches a minimum constant value. It's impossible to reach absolute zero in a finite number of steps.







**In practice:** You can get incredibly close to absolute zero (scientists have reached billionths of a degree above it), but never actually reach it.







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**Bonus — The Zeroth Law:** Added later but considered more fundamental: if two systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, they're in equilibrium with each other. This is what makes temperature measurement meaningful.







A popular informal summary: *

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You can't win, you can't break even, and you can't quit the game.

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