Wan 2.7 I2VImage-to-Video • Alibaba • Proxied
Alibaba's Wan 2.7 image-to-video model that generates videos from a reference image with optional text prompts. Supports 720P and 1080P output with durations from 2 to 15 seconds.
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Usage
Examples
High Resolution — Generate at 1080P with a longer duration
With Negative Prompt — Guide generation away from unwanted artifacts
Reproducible Output — Use a fixed seed for reproducibility
Parameters
duration
integermaximum: 15minimum: 2
image
stringrequiredformat: uri
negative_prompt
string
prompt
string
resolution
stringenum: 720P, 1080P
seed
integermaximum: 2147483647minimum: 0
watermark
boolean
video
stringformat: uri