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HappyHorse 1.1 T2V

Text-to-VideoAlibaba

Alibaba's HappyHorse 1.1 text-to-video model. Generates videos from a text prompt with stronger dynamic expressiveness, better visual quality, and improved instruction following over 1.0. Configurable resolution, aspect ratio, and duration (3-15s).

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'alibaba/hh1.1-t2v',
  { prompt: 'A little girl walking on the road' },
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 2500
resolution
stringenum: 720P, 1080P
ratio
stringenum: 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, 4:3, 3:4
duration
integerminimum: 3maximum: 15
seed
integerminimum: 0maximum: 2147483647
watermark
boolean

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output