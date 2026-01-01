HappyHorse 1.1 R2VImage-to-Video • Alibaba
Alibaba's HappyHorse 1.1 reference-to-video model. Takes 1-9 reference images (characters and scenes) and a prompt that choreographs them into a single video, keeping each subject's identity consistent. Supports 720P and 1080P output with durations from 3 to 15 seconds.
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Usage
Parameters
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 2500
arrayrequiredminItems: 1maxItems: 9format: uri
stringenum: 720P, 1080P
stringenum: 16:9, 9:16, 3:4, 4:3, 1:1, 21:9, 9:21, 5:4, 4:5
integerminimum: 3maximum: 15
integerminimum: 0maximum: 2147483647
boolean
stringformat: uri