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HappyHorse 1.1 R2V

Image-to-VideoAlibaba

Alibaba's HappyHorse 1.1 reference-to-video model. Takes 1-9 reference images (characters and scenes) and a prompt that choreographs them into a single video, keeping each subject's identity consistent. Supports 720P and 1080P output with durations from 3 to 15 seconds.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'alibaba/hh1.1-r2v',
  {
    prompt:
      'The person in image 1 walks through the futuristic city in image 2 and meets the person in image 3.',
    images: [
      'https://pub-04a6d208d361438ea01b797e6973bd19.r2.dev/catalog/bytedance__seedream-5-lite/portrait-photo-0.jpeg',
      'https://pub-04a6d208d361438ea01b797e6973bd19.r2.dev/catalog/google__nano-banana-2/futuristic-city.png',
      'https://pub-04a6d208d361438ea01b797e6973bd19.r2.dev/catalog/google__nano-banana-2/high-resolution-portrait.jpg',
    ],
    duration: 8,
    ratio: '16:9',
    resolution: '1080P',
  },
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 2500
resolution
stringenum: 720P, 1080P
ratio
stringenum: 16:9, 9:16, 3:4, 4:3, 1:1, 21:9, 9:21, 5:4, 4:5
duration
integerminimum: 3maximum: 15
seed
integerminimum: 0maximum: 2147483647
watermark
boolean

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output