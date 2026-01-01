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HappyHorse 1.1 I2V

Image-to-VideoAlibaba

Alibaba's HappyHorse 1.1 image-to-video model. Animates a reference image with an optional text prompt, with smoother motion, natural skin textures, and improved close-up quality over 1.0. Supports 720P and 1080P output with durations from 3 to 15 seconds.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'alibaba/hh1.1-i2v',
  {
    image:
      'https://help-static-aliyun-doc.aliyuncs.com/file-manage-files/zh-CN/20250925/wpimhv/rap.png',
    prompt: 'A gentle camera push-in on the scene with soft ambient lighting',
  },
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

image
stringrequiredformat: uri
prompt
string
negative_prompt
string
resolution
stringenum: 720P, 1080P
duration
integerminimum: 3maximum: 15
seed
integerminimum: 0maximum: 2147483647
watermark
boolean

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output