moondream3.1-9B-A2BImage-to-Text • Moondream
Moondream 3 is a fast, efficient 9B mixture-of-experts vision language model (2B active parameters) that delivers frontier-level visual reasoning for tasks like object detection, pointing, OCR, and structured output.
|Model Info
|Vision
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.30 per M input tokens, $1.00 per M output tokens
Usage
Parameters
stringdefault: queryenum: query, caption, point, detectWhich Moondream skill to run.
stringInput image as a public HTTPS URL or base64 data URI. Optional for `query`; required for `caption`, `point`, and `detect`.
stringdefault: What's in this image?Question for the `query` task.
stringdefault: normalenum: short, normal, longCaption length for the `caption` task.
stringdefault: personObject phrase to locate for `point` and `detect` tasks (e.g. 'person wearing a red shirt').
booleandefault: trueEnable reasoning trace for the `query` task.
numberdefault: 0.2minimum: 0maximum: 2Sampling temperature.
numberdefault: 0.9minimum: 0maximum: 1Top-p (nucleus) sampling.
integerdefault: 8192minimum: 1maximum: 28672Max tokens to generate for `query` and `caption`.
integerdefault: 150minimum: 1maximum: 500Max objects to return for `point` and `detect`.
booleandefault: trueReturn incremental tokens for `query` and `caption`. `point` and `detect` do not support streaming.
stringReason the generation finished.
object
stringAnswer text for the `query` task. Null for other tasks.
stringCaption text for the `caption` task. Null for other tasks.
arrayLocated points for the `point` task. Null for other tasks.
arrayDetected bounding boxes for the `detect` task. Null for other tasks.
objectReasoning trace for the `query` task when reasoning=true. Null otherwise.