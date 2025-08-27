Monitor metrics

graph LR A[Set up your<br>Cloudflare Account] --> B[Connect to<br>Stripe] B --> C[Set pay per<br>crawl price] C --> D[Select AI crawlers<br>to charge] D --> E[Monitor<br>metrics]:::highlight classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white

Once you have confirmed the selection of AI crawlers to charge, monitor key metrics to understand how AI crawlers are interacting with your content.

Go to the Metrics tab. View AI Crawl Control metrics. Understanding these metrics can help you better manage AI crawlers accessing your content.

Other considerations

You may also wish to do the following:

Update your robots.txt to clearly indicate which pages are off-limits, even if AI crawlers are willing to pay for the content.

Additional resources

You may wish to refer to the following resources.