Frequently asked questions - site owners

Can I charge a different price for each AI crawlers?

No. Pay per crawl allows setting different configurations (Block, Charge, or Allow) for each crawler, but it only supports setting a single price for all crawlers set to "Charge".

Frequently asked questions - bot owners

Will I be charged multiple times if re-crawling the same page?

Every time your AI crawler accesses content in a website protected with pay per crawl, it will incur a cost, as set by the site owner. You must implement mechanisms within your crawler to track its expenditure and to enforce any desired spending limits you wish to set.

Will I be billed for error HTTP status codes?

No. Charging events are only issued on successful HTTP response codes. Errors are not billed, even if you have sent the crawler-exact-price header or the crawler-max-price header.

Do I need to use a specific user agent?

You should use the normal user agents associated with your AI crawler that you have onboarded to Cloudflare and identified using Web Bot Auth.