Monitor metrics
graph LR A[Set up your<br>Cloudflare Account] --> B[Connect to<br>Stripe] B --> C[Set pay per<br>crawl price] C --> D[Select AI crawlers<br>to charge] D --> E[Monitor<br>metrics]:::highlight classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white
Once you have confirmed the selection of AI crawlers to charge, monitor key metrics to understand how AI crawlers are interacting with your content.
- Go to the Metrics tab.
- View AI Audit metrics. Understanding these metrics can help you better manage AI crawlers accessing your content.
You may also wish to do the following:
- Update your
robots.txtto clearly indicate which pages are off-limits, even if AI crawlers are willing to pay for the content.
You may wish to refer to the following resources.
