Connect Stripe
graph LR A[Set up your<br>Cloudflare Account] --> B[Connect to<br>Stripe]:::highlight B --> C[Set pay per<br>crawl price] C --> D[Select AI crawlers<br>to charge] D --> E[Monitor<br>metrics] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white
Connect your Cloudflare account to Stripe to process payments. Pay per crawl uses Stripe to process payments between AI crawler owners and site owners.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Audit.
- Go to the Settings tab.
- Under Pay Per Crawl, select Connect.
- Select Continue to Stripe.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your Cloudflare account to a Stripe account.
When you successfully connect Stripe to your account, you will see a green tick ✅ next to Stripe connection.
Cloudflare manages the billing lifecycle from charge initiation to payout.
The billing workflow begins when an AI crawler indicates payment intent via request header. A charge event is recorded upon successful delivery of the requested content. Cloudflare subsequently aggregates and reconciles all recorded charges.
Payouts are remitted to publishers in good standing on a monthly cycle and subject to a settlement period and payout threshold.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-