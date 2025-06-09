Enforce robots.txt
AI Audit allows you to enforce
robots.txt which instructs bots which webpages they can and cannot access.
To enforce
robots.txt:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Audit.
- From the dropdown at the top of the page, select a specific subdomain where you wish you enforce
robots.txt.
- From Summary, select Enforce robots.txt policy.
- From the Enforce your robots.txt policy page, select Go to WAF custom rules.
- From the New custom rule page, name your custom rule.
- The page will automatically populate the values for the custom rule.
- From Then take action...:
- For Choose action, select Block.
- For With response type, select Default Cloudflare WAF block page.
- From Place at:
- For Select order, select Last.
- Select Deploy.
This custom rule ensures that bots cannot access the pages specified in your
robots.txt file.
For more information, refer to the following resources.
