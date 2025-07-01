AI Audit with Cloudflare Bots
AI Audit works alongside other Cloudflare products, such as Cloudflare bot solutions. Bot solutions identifies traffic matching patterns of known bots, and can challenge or block the bots as you wish.
- AI Audit's AI crawler blocking uses WAF custom rules, which take place before Cloudflare bot solutions.
- AI Audit's pay per crawl takes place after Cloudflare bot solutions.
graph LR A[Traffic] --> B[WAF custom rules<br>AI Audit: Crawler blocks] B --> C[Cloudflare<br>Bot Solutions] C --> D[AI Audit:<br>Pay Per Crawl] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white
For more information on how Cloudflare bot solutions works with WAF custom rules, refer to How it works.
Consider the following examples.
You may have both of the following enabled:
- A selection of AI crawlers to be charged through AI Audit's pay per crawl
- Bot configuration option to Block AI Bots.
Since pay per crawl happens after bot solutions, you need to first turn off Block AI Bots to ensure pay per crawl works as intended.
