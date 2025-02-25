An Agent can schedule tasks to be run in the future by calling
this.schedule(when, callback, data), where
when can be a delay, a
Date, or a cron string;
callback the function name to call, and
data is an object of data to pass to the function.
Scheduled tasks can do anything a request or message from a user can: make requests, query databases, send emails, read+write state: scheduled tasks can invoke any regular method on your Agent.
You can call
this.schedule within any method on an Agent, and schedule tens-of-thousands of tasks per individual Agent:
import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" ; export class SchedulingAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { // Handle an incoming request // Schedule a task 5 minutes from now // Calls the "checkFlights" method let { taskId } = await this . schedule ( 600 , "checkFlights" , { return Response . json ( { taskId } ) ; async checkFlights ( data ) { // Invoked when our scheduled task runs // We can also call this.schedule here to schedule another task
You can schedule tasks in multiple ways:
// schedule a task to run in 10 seconds let task = await this . schedule ( 10 , "someTask" , { message : "hello" } ) ; // schedule a task to run at a specific date let task = await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2025-01-01" ) , "someTask" , {} ) ; // schedule a task to run every 10 seconds let { id } = await this . schedule ( "*/10 * * * *" , "someTask" , { // schedule a task to run every 10 seconds, but only on Mondays let task = await this . schedule ( "0 0 * * 1" , "someTask" , { message : "hello" } ) ; // cancel a scheduled task this . cancelSchedule ( task . id ) ;
Calling
await this.schedule returns a
Schedule, which includes the task's randomly generated
id. You can use this
id to retrieve or cancel the task in the future. It also provides a
type property that indicates the type of schedule, for example, one of
"scheduled" | "delayed" | "cron".
You can get, cancel and filter across scheduled tasks within an Agent using the scheduling API:
// Get a specific schedule by ID // Returns undefined if the task does not exist let task = await this . getSchedule ( task . id ) ; // Get all scheduled tasks // Returns an array of Schedule objects let tasks = this . getSchedules () ; // Cancel a task by its ID // Returns true if the task was cancelled, false if it did not exist await this . cancelSchedule ( task . id ) ; // Filter for specific tasks // e.g. all tasks starting in the next hour let tasks = this . getSchedules ( { start : new Date ( Date . now ()) , end : new Date ( Date . now () + 60 * 60 * 1000 ) ,